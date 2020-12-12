Surveillance video released on investigation into fatal crash; driver going 120 mph

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has released surveillance video in connection to its investigation into a fatal crash. Police say they are releasing it to be transparent and clear up some misinformation.

Two people were killed in the fatal crash on Page near Whittier on Dec. 9.

Daron Whitt was one of the people killed and was in an Inifinity Q50 when it crashed. The other person has not been identified.

Whitt’s family has questioned police actions. They say police should not have been pursuing their loved one.

They said Whitt was a loving father and in the process of opening a coffee shop.

Police say surveillance video from Dec. 4 showed the driver of the Infiniti Q50 assaulting a 63-year-old man near E. Cook and Grand.

Police report the victim was beaten until he was unconscious and has permanent brain damage.

Police say the video also showed several black sedans they believe were also involved in the attack.

They believe one of those vehicles was possibly a Nissan and investigators continue to look for those suspects.

Police also released surveillance video from Dec. 9, the night of the fatal crash. The say the video shows the Infiniti Q50 speeding way from police after detectives spotted it.

The police department released a radio transmission of police communications leading up to the crash.

A supervisor is heard telling detectives to allow the suspect to drive away and rely on a police helicopter to follow his path.

Moments later, police say the Air Support team advised the Infinity was involved in a crash.

The police department says there were no police vehicles involved in the crash and they aren’t looking for any other vehicles.

A preliminary report by the accident reconstruction team also says the fleeing Infiniti exceeded speeds of 120 miles per hour when it tried to go around a Nissan Altima.

Police say the driver of the Infinity struck the rear of a Nissan Altima, causing it to spin and enter the other lanes of traffic on Page. The Nissan Altima then t-boned Whitt’s vehicle, killing him.

Whitt’s sister told a FOX 2 reporter on Friday the family is still very concerned. She said it’s possible the family will be taking legal action.

Police also are investigating the beating. They say the man is in the hospital and hasn’t been able to provide them with any information.

Detectives would like the public’s help locating the additional suspects. They also are asking people that may have additional surveillance footage to come forward.