SOUTH CITY, Mo. – A woman broke into a beauty supply store Wednesday night in south St. Louis.

The owner had boarded up the Hollywood Beauty on Gustine Avenue after his other location was looted Monday night. The owner said he removed most of the expensive merchandise so the thief only got away with about $25 dollars worth.

Surveillance video shows the woman cut herself when she broke the front window. The owner says the thief caused about $3,000 worth of damage.