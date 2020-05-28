Survey: Missourians prefer working from home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missourians really like working from home. At least that’s what the results of a new employee survey tell us.
According to workplace social network Fishbowl, Missouri had the highest percentage of workers who said they would work from home permanently if given the choice.
Of the more than 17,000 professionals that responded, 9,600 answered that they would choose to work from home even after they are able to return to the office.
Tech employees had the highest percentage of employees preferring to permanently work from home. K-12 teachers surveyed made it clear they want back in the classroom.
|If your company approved, would you choose to work from home permanently?
|State
|Yes
|No
|Total
|Yes
|No
|Missouri
|138
|86
|224
|61.61%
|38.39%
|Virginia
|399
|251
|650
|61.38%
|38.62%
|New Jersey
|485
|320
|805
|60.25%
|39.75%
|California
|828
|602
|1430
|57.90%
|42.10%
|Maryland
|231
|170
|401
|57.61%
|42.39%
|Texas
|614
|459
|1073
|57.22%
|42.78%
|States W/ Under 100 Responses
|683
|511
|1194
|57.20%
|42.80%
|Florida
|590
|444
|1034
|57.06%
|42.94%
|Arizona
|240
|185
|425
|56.47%
|43.53%
|Connecticut
|194
|150
|344
|56.40%
|43.60%
|North Carolina
|340
|274
|614
|55.37%
|44.63%
|Ohio
|341
|276
|617
|55.27%
|44.73%
|Oregon
|190
|155
|345
|55.07%
|44.93%
|Kentucky
|57
|48
|105
|54.29%
|45.71%
|District of Columbia
|211
|179
|390
|54.10%
|45.90%
|New York
|950
|811
|1761
|53.95%
|46.05%
|Indiana
|168
|144
|312
|53.85%
|46.15%
|Alabama
|72
|62
|134
|53.73%
|46.27%
|Washington
|246
|222
|468
|52.56%
|47.44%
|Georgia
|334
|303
|637
|52.43%
|47.57%
|Colorado
|235
|214
|449
|52.34%
|47.66%
|Nevada
|60
|55
|115
|52.17%
|47.83%
|Wisconsin
|157
|144
|301
|52.16%
|47.84%
|Tennessee
|151
|144
|295
|51.19%
|48.81%
|Delaware
|67
|64
|131
|51.15%
|48.85%
|Michigan
|137
|133
|270
|50.74%
|49.26%
|Massachusetts
|268
|262
|530
|50.57%
|49.43%
|Illinois
|696
|695
|1391
|50.04%
|49.96%
|Minnesota
|162
|166
|328
|49.39%
|50.61%
|Pennsylvania
|312
|369
|681
|45.81%
|54.19%
|South Carolina
|63
|88
|151
|41.72%
|58.28%
|Total
|9619
|7986
|17605
|54.64%
|45.36%