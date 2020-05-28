Survey: Missourians prefer working from home

Breaking News
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missourians really like working from home. At least that’s what the results of a new employee survey tell us.

According to workplace social network Fishbowl, Missouri had the highest percentage of workers who said they would work from home permanently if given the choice.

Of the more than 17,000 professionals that responded, 9,600 answered that they would choose to work from home even after they are able to return to the office.

Tech employees had the highest percentage of employees preferring to permanently work from home. K-12 teachers surveyed made it clear they want back in the classroom.

If your company approved, would you choose to work from home permanently?
StateYesNoTotalYesNo
Missouri1388622461.61%38.39%
Virginia39925165061.38%38.62%
New Jersey48532080560.25%39.75%
California828602143057.90%42.10%
Maryland23117040157.61%42.39%
Texas614459107357.22%42.78%
States W/ Under 100 Responses683511119457.20%42.80%
Florida590444103457.06%42.94%
Arizona24018542556.47%43.53%
Connecticut19415034456.40%43.60%
North Carolina34027461455.37%44.63%
Ohio34127661755.27%44.73%
Oregon19015534555.07%44.93%
Kentucky574810554.29%45.71%
District of Columbia21117939054.10%45.90%
New York950811176153.95%46.05%
Indiana16814431253.85%46.15%
Alabama726213453.73%46.27%
Washington24622246852.56%47.44%
Georgia33430363752.43%47.57%
Colorado23521444952.34%47.66%
Nevada605511552.17%47.83%
Wisconsin15714430152.16%47.84%
Tennessee15114429551.19%48.81%
Delaware676413151.15%48.85%
Michigan13713327050.74%49.26%
Massachusetts26826253050.57%49.43%
Illinois696695139150.04%49.96%
Minnesota16216632849.39%50.61%
Pennsylvania31236968145.81%54.19%
South Carolina638815141.72%58.28%
Total961979861760554.64%45.36%

