Survey: Missourians prefer working from home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missourians really like working from home. At least that’s what the results of a new employee survey tell us.

According to workplace social network Fishbowl, Missouri had the highest percentage of workers who said they would work from home permanently if given the choice.

Of the more than 17,000 professionals that responded, 9,600 answered that they would choose to work from home even after they are able to return to the office.

Tech employees had the highest percentage of employees preferring to permanently work from home. K-12 teachers surveyed made it clear they want back in the classroom.

If your company approved, would you choose to work from home permanently? State Yes No Total Yes No Missouri 138 86 224 61.61% 38.39% Virginia 399 251 650 61.38% 38.62% New Jersey 485 320 805 60.25% 39.75% California 828 602 1430 57.90% 42.10% Maryland 231 170 401 57.61% 42.39% Texas 614 459 1073 57.22% 42.78% States W/ Under 100 Responses 683 511 1194 57.20% 42.80% Florida 590 444 1034 57.06% 42.94% Arizona 240 185 425 56.47% 43.53% Connecticut 194 150 344 56.40% 43.60% North Carolina 340 274 614 55.37% 44.63% Ohio 341 276 617 55.27% 44.73% Oregon 190 155 345 55.07% 44.93% Kentucky 57 48 105 54.29% 45.71% District of Columbia 211 179 390 54.10% 45.90% New York 950 811 1761 53.95% 46.05% Indiana 168 144 312 53.85% 46.15% Alabama 72 62 134 53.73% 46.27% Washington 246 222 468 52.56% 47.44% Georgia 334 303 637 52.43% 47.57% Colorado 235 214 449 52.34% 47.66% Nevada 60 55 115 52.17% 47.83% Wisconsin 157 144 301 52.16% 47.84% Tennessee 151 144 295 51.19% 48.81% Delaware 67 64 131 51.15% 48.85% Michigan 137 133 270 50.74% 49.26% Massachusetts 268 262 530 50.57% 49.43% Illinois 696 695 1391 50.04% 49.96% Minnesota 162 166 328 49.39% 50.61% Pennsylvania 312 369 681 45.81% 54.19% South Carolina 63 88 151 41.72% 58.28% Total 9619 7986 17605 54.64% 45.36%