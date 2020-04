Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ill. - A late-night police chase in Illinois ends with the driver in custody.

According to police, the driver led police on a brief pursuit just after midnight Madison. The driver ended up traveling to Venice and crashed at 2nd and Hampton Street shortly afterward.

The driver was taken into custody. No word on why the suspect fled or why they were taken into custody.

More details will be posted as this story develops.

Overnight police chase in the Metro East details on Fox2 News in the morning. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/EvRPtg2no5 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) April 8, 2020