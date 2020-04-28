Breaking News
Suspect arrested in connection to fire at Islamic center in Cape Girardeau

Nicholas Proffitt

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – A 42-year-old man was arrested and charged Monday in connection with a fire at an Islamic Center in Cape Girardeau.

According to a spokesperson for the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Nicholas J. Proffitt was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the police department on a no-bond warrant

Proffitt was charged with burglary, arson, and felony property damage, which has been enhanced due to the suspect knowingly motivated to do so by reason of the religion of the center’s worshippers.

