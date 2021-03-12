Suspect arrested in St. Louis toddler’s death last fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A 47-year-old man has been identified as a suspect in the murder of a toddler last fall. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has issued at-large warrants for Horatio Terrell Harris. The warrants are for second-degree murder, and abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. He was recently arrested on unrelated charges in another state.
Officers responded to a “call for help” last fall. Police found a two-year-old victim of child abuse unresponsive inside a home in the 5200 block of Wells on September 3, 2020. Syncere Taleeb McCoy was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital by first responders.
Harris was taken into police custody in February in another state on unrelated charges. It is unclear when he will be transferred to St. Louis.