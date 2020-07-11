Suspect attacks man with box cutter

ST. LOUIS – A man was cut with a box cutter Saturday at 12:10 a.m. in the 800 block of North Tucker Boulevard.

Police said the attack was prompted by the victim offering to buy the suspect’s girlfriend a sandwich. The suspect first confronted the victim by “placing a box cutter to his throat.”

The two men separated for a time, then whilst the victim was sleeping behind St. Patrick Center, the suspect started cutting him. Police said the victim hit his attacker in the head with a nearby milk crate. The suspect then got away in his girlfriend’s car.

The suspect has been taken into custody. Both men were listed in stable condition at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.