Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,064 deaths/ 26,661 cases IL: 7,144 deaths/ 151,767 cases.

Suspect attacks man with box cutter

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A man was cut with a box cutter Saturday at 12:10 a.m. in the 800 block of North Tucker Boulevard.

Police said the attack was prompted by the victim offering to buy the suspect’s girlfriend a sandwich. The suspect first confronted the victim by “placing a box cutter to his throat.”

The two men separated for a time, then whilst the victim was sleeping behind St. Patrick Center, the suspect started cutting him. Police said the victim hit his attacker in the head with a nearby milk crate. The suspect then got away in his girlfriend’s car.

The suspect has been taken into custody. Both men were listed in stable condition at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News