Suspect charged in road rage attack

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged 36-year-old Mark Casteel of DeSoto, Missouri for a road rage incident that occurred Friday night around 7:40 p.m. in the area of Roberts Drive and Spring Drive in DeSoto.

Casteel is accused of beating and stabbing a 44-year-old DeSoto man following a shouting match between the men. Police say Casteel punched the man several times, and then stabbed him in the neck with a knife.

The victim had to be flown to an area hospital for emergency treatment. He is currently listed as in serious condition.

Casteel was later arrested at his DeSoto home, and charged with assault 1st degree, and armed criminal action.

He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.