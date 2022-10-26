Police Line Do Not Cross Tape, Warning Tape In Crime Area At Night Time And Bokeh Background, Entry Is Forbidden, 3d Rendering

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police responded to a call on Oct. 23 for a deceased victim in the 700 block of North Euclid Ave.

Detective Wallace Leopold reported, in a probable cause statement on Oct. 23, officers responded to a scene of a shooting.

The officers located the victim, Michael Davenport, upon their arrival. Davenport was lying outside the building and suffering from physical injuries. The victim was pronounced dead a little later by medical personnel.

Several shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Leopold said that he spoke with many witnesses who were present during the incident. They identified Otis Lee Nickles, Jr. as the individual who shot Davenport.

Nickles turned himself in to the police. During the recorded interview, Nickles admitted to shooting Davenport. Nickles shot Davenport after a brief verbal argument.

Nickles was charged with Murder 2nd Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon