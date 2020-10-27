Suspect charged with shooting, killing man caught with girlfriend

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Walnut Park man has been charged for shooting and killing a man he caught with his girlfriend last year.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, 48-year-old Edward Mosley shot the victim after discovering him and his girlfriend engaging in sexual activity on Dec. 16, 2019.

The victim was confronted by Mosley and left the St. Louis County residence. Mosley then followed the victim to a location in Jennings.

Police day Mosley confronted the victim again and shot him multiple times, killing him.

After being identified by police as a suspect, Mosley admitted to the crime.

Mosley is being charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. He is being held with no bond.

