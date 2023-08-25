GLADSTONE, Mo. — A suspect is dead and a Gladstone officer is hurt following a police shooting Friday morning that started after officers tried to stop suspects who were trying to break into vehicles according to investigators.

Gladstone police say officers and Clay County sheriff’s deputies responded to an apartment complex at N. Main and NW Englewood Road just before 3:30 a.m.

When officers attempted to arrest three suspects, one ran and got away, one was detained, and a third tried to drive away but got into a struggle with an officer in the vehicle.

Gladstone police say the suspect dragged that officer toward an apartment gate and the officer shot them.

The suspect was treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital where they died according to investigators who spoke with FOX4’s Kathy Quinn. The dragged officer was treated for minor injuries.

This is a developing story that FOX4 will update with further details as we confirm more information.