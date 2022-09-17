ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney’s office is accusing 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. of burglarizing a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into the Bloc dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park.

It happened around two thirty Wednesday morning with some help from others. Police say they stole hundreds of items. The probable cause statement says Bailey’s phone was pinging in the area of the dispensary at the time of the incident.

He was pulled over in a car later Wednesday. And he ran from the area. Officers say they caught him and found stolen marijuana products from the dispensary in his backpack.