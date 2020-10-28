Suspect in custody following bank robbery and police chase in Jefferson County

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says a person is in custody following a manhunt this morning. The suspect is accused of robbing the First State Community Bank in Imperial, Missouri Wednesday morning.
The robbery happened just before 10:00 am today. There was a police chase and the suspect abandoned the getaway vehicle in High Ridge near Walden Pond Apartments near Emerson & Little Brennan.
Shots were fired while the suspect fled from the vehicle. It is not clear who fired or if anyone was hit by a bullet.
This is a developing story.
