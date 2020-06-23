Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at Applebee’s in St. John

ST. LOUIS – A suspect is in custody after one woman was killed and two others injured during a shooting inside the St. John Applebee’s Monday night.

Investigators say a man went into the restaurant and opened fired on a booth where two women were eating around 9:20 p.m. Both of those women were hit, one was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.

Amongst those surviving victims was a firefighter with the Kinloch Fire Protection District. She was rushed from the scene to the hospital in a police car.

According to Kinloch Fire Chief Kevin Stewart, the firefighter was at a different table eating with other first responders when she was shot. He said she had just finished training and was an innocent bystander.

As of early Tuesday morning, the firefighter was in critical, but stable condition.

St. John Police Chief Robert Connell says it appears that the two women at the other table were targeted by the suspect but at this point, it’s unclear what motivated the violence.

The St. John police department confirmed the suspect had been taken into custody Tuesday morning. Police tell Fox 2 they spotted a second getaway vehicle not far from the scene at a St. Ann apartment complex.

Police have not released the name of the deceased victim, pending notification of family members.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Tune in to FOX2 for the latest update.