ST. LOUIS – A suspect is in custody after he shot and killed a man Saturday in Dutchtown.

Police said 42-year-old John Young III was shot in the torso multiple times by the suspect at 11:34 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Spring Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene the suspect told them he had shot Young after a confrontation. Young was then located and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.