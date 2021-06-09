Suspect in custody after shooting at police in Fox Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A suspect and police officers exchanged gunfire Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m. in the Fox Park neighborhood of St. Louis City.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted that their “Anti-Crime Task Force, who operates in an undercover capacity, exchanged gunfire with a suspect” near Jefferson Avenue and Russell Boulevard.
They said the pursuit ended at Memorial Drive and Pine Street. At least one suspect is in custody.
Police said no one was hit by the bullets, and no injuries have been reported.