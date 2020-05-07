Suspect in custody following shooting in North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a homicide in North St. Louis County. Police say an adult male in h is 50s and woman in her 20s were involved in an altercation outside a residence in the 10000 block of Sheffingdell Court.

Officers dispatched to the scene around 6 p.m. Wednesday (May 6th) located a male victim in the residence, and he was transported to the hospital for treatment. He later died from his injuries.

The woman involved in the altercation was taken into custody.

An investigation is ongoing.