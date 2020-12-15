Suspect in custody for hitting an 11-year-old girl in the face

ST. LOUIS – A man wanted for hitting an 11-year-old girl in the face is now in custody.

The incident happened on Monday in the 2600 block of Nebraska.

Police said the girl and her mother were about to take their puppy for a walk, “when the mother realized she left a clean-up bag in her residence.” That is when a pedestrian and the suspect approached the girl. “The puppy was properly leashed and began to pull toward the suspect and the victim inquired if the dog could “sniff” the suspect,” police said. That’s when the suspect hit the girl in the face, knocking her to the ground.

