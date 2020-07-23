Suspect in Galleria Mall shooting charged with murder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A suspect in the shooting at the Galleria Mall Wednesday has been charged with second-degree murder, assault, and armed criminal action. Jaron Lemmitt, 18, is being held on a one-million-dollar cash-only bond.

The person in a picture released by authorities yesterday is the same person now in custody. He was taken into custody last night without incident.

The terrifying double shooting unfolded around 12:30pm yesterday inside the Galleria. When police arrived, officers found an Jaquan Steed, 21, on the first floor of the mall near the northwest entrance. He had been shot at least once and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old man was shot as well. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries- we understand he was shot in the arm.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from some sort of altercation between two groups of people near a second-floor escalator. Investigators say three to four people involved in the shooting ran out of the mall near Dillards.

Anyone with information on the shooting is still being asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

