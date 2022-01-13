Suspect in Overland murder case over fast cars in custody

ST. LOUIS–Police in Overland say a man accused of shooting and killing another man on New Year’s Eve after a dispute over who had the faster car has been arrested.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office had already charged Deonte M. Robinson with first degree murder and armed criminal action on January 1. Police said Robinson and Sean Waldon were arguing in a home on the 9400 block of Miriam in Overland and the argument turned physical.

Police say Robinson shot Waldon as Waldon was getting into a vehicle with his family to leave.

Robinson is being held on $1 million bond.