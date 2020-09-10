Man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in the Penrose Neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A suspect was injured Thursday morning during a police shooting in north St. Louis.

Just before 5:00 a.m., police received calls about multiple shots fired in the area of Marcus and Farlin in the Penrose Neighborhood.

According to St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden, when officers arrived, one of the officers got out of the patrol vehicle and told the suspect to drop his weapon. The man ignored verbal commands and fired at the officers’ patrol car, which sustained damage.

One of the officers fired, hitting the subject, Chief Hayden said. The suspect then ran around the corner to the 4700 block of Kossuth where he collapsed. He was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition with a gunshot wound in his upper torso.

Officers recovered three guns at the scene. The gun that was fired by the suspect and two others from a nearby porch. A minimum of 40 shell casings was found in the area.

One officer was involved in the shooting, and Chief Hayden has confirmed that officer was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

