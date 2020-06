ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating after two men were shot in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 12:30 Monday morning along Aubert Avenue. Police say both victims ages 26 and 23 were shot in the leg.

Investigators are searching for the gunman who drove off in a maroon-colored Chrysler.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371

6/29/2020 12:29:00AM

700 Aubert St Louis Missouri

