Suspect linked to St. Louis County murders in custody in South Carolina

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. – Authorities at the Chester County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina confirm that St. Louis County murder suspect Tyler Terry is in custody. 

Terry, 26, was arrested without incident this morning in Chester County, South Carolina, which is between Charlotte, North Carolina and Columbia, South Carolina. 

Grant Suskin, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said Terry was taken into custody without incident. No shots were fired. 

Suskin said everyone is safe including law enforcement officers and Terry. He did not have details on how the arrest happened.

A law officer spotted Terry Sunday afternoon, but he ran back into woods. This caused some 300 law enforcement officers formed a perimeter around where Terry was spotted. 

Terry was the subject of a major manhunt in South Carolina for nearly a week. 

He is suspected of multiple crimes. Among them, four murders including two in South Carolina and two in St. Louis County. 

Investigators believe Terry and 34-year-old Adrienne Simpson killed 70-year-old Barbara Goodkin and 58-year-old Dr. Sergei Zacharev more than a week ago. 

Goodkin was shot in the head while riding in a car with her husband in University City on Delmar while Zacherev and was shot and killed in a Brentwood parking lot near a restaurant and hotel. 

Major Case Squad detectives, who are investigating the murders in the St. Louis area, said the killings here were random and the motive was robbery. 

Authorities told FOX 2, official charges against Terry and Simpson for the two St. Louis County murders could come Monday, May 24. 

Several Major Case Squad investigators from the area went to South Carolina last week to interview Simpson after her arrest. 

Investigators said Terry and Simpson got into a shootout with police in Chester County, South Carolina the night of Monday, May 17 after the St. Louis area crimes were committed. 

Simpson was arrested but Terry got away. 

The manhunt for Terry had been ongoing ever since. 

