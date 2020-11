EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Edwardsville Police Department is asking for the publics help in identifying a suspect that vandalized the Madison County Court House early Friday, Nov. 6.

Edwardsville police say someone spray-painted the courthouse at approximately 4:25 a.m.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect or has information about this incident should contact Detective Sergeant Jones of the Edwardsville Police Department at (618)-656-2131.