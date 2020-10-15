Suspect who shot at car in Litchfield arrested

LITCHFIELD, Ill. – Police have found and arrested the man wanted for shooting at a car on Route 16 after a dispute over the weekend.

Thejournal-news.net reports Michael J. Fosnock was taken into custody Wednesday in Troy on a warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

According to the Litchfield Police Department, on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 3 a.m., they received a call about several gunshots being fired in the 3300 block of East Illinois Route 16.

Police were told that as two individuals tried to leave, a person left the residence and allegedly fired several shots towards the departing vehicle, striking the car multiple times.

Investigators were able to find surveillance at the residence and issued a search warrant. The surveillance showed those in the home left before police arrived on the scene.

When Fosnock was arrested, police found a controlled substance which led to them issuing another search warrant.

According to police, additional charges are pending.

The Troy Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, South Central Illinois Drug Task Force, Metro Enforcement Group of Southern Illinois, and the United States Marshal Service assisted in the investigation.