Suspect who shot Webster Groves police officer identified

WEBSTER GROVES, MO – A Webster Groves police officer is recovering after being injured in a shoot-out with a suspect Tuesday. The suspect was shot and killed. At least one bullet struck the officer’s bullet- proof vest. The officer has since been released from the hospital.

Investigators say 23-year-old Gavon Webb of St. Louis opened fire after exiting from his car. The officer returned fire, ultimately costing Webb his life.

The 37-year-old officer was shot multiple times by a stalled motorist, Gavon Webb. The officer and a second officer had stopped to help along I-44 at Elm Avenue.

Clay Farmer with the St. Louis County Prosecutor office took to social media following the shooting.

”The suspect began to exchange gunfire, at the time both were hit multiple times. The officer was hit at least 10 times. I think maybe 11 or so. It is amazing the officer was able to apply a tourniquet to himself and was rushed to the hospital by the second officer. “said Farmer.

The Webster Groves Community is grateful the officer survived adding first responders put their lives on the line every day.

“This is a tragedy for this to happened. It really hits our community hard,” said Mayor Gerry Welch.

Wednesday morning, State. Rep. Ron Hicks (R-Dardenne Prairie) spoke about the wounded officer on the floor of the Missouri House of Representatives. He told his colleagues that the officer had been released from the hospital and that some of the officer’s gear helped prevent greater injury.

“Prayers going to this officer and his family. We have a very dangerous job, you can get a simple call and stop to help somebody and then it turns into this, which is unfortunate,” said Clay.

Sources close to the investigation say a gun was recovered from the scene that the suspect used to shoot the officer.