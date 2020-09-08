Suspected car thieves open fire on their victim, police say

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after suspected car thieves open fire on their victim Tuesday morning in south St. Louis.

According to police, around 1:30 a.m. a man had his friend drive him to a parking lot at I-44 and Arsenal to pick up his vehicle only to find that his car had been stolen.

Police say, the pair spotted two men driving off the lot in the stolen car. The suspects then fired several shots at the two men.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

At this time, police could not provide a description of possible suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Stolen car—-shots fired —-details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am. pic.twitter.com/bY5acKaMAL — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) September 8, 2020