Suspected DUI driver arrested after hitting, killing woman in South County

ST. LOUIS – A 35-year-old woman died Monday night due to an individual driving under the influence of alcohol in south St. Louis County.

According to The Missouri State Highway Patrol Kevin Harris 23, was driving southbound along South Broadway just north of Arlee Ave when he struck Latrishia Kent around 9:00 p.m. Investigators believe Kent was trying to cross the street when she was hit by the 1985 Ford Crown Victoria.

Highway patrol troopers say Harris was under the influence of alcohol when the accident happened. He was taken into custody on charges of driving while intoxicated resulting in death, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and second-degree involuntary manslaughter.

The charges haven’t been filed as of Tuesday morning.

