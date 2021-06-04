Suspected road rage shooter in custody thanks to quick thinking 11 year-old

CREVE COUER, Mo-A road rage incident leaves one man wounded and the rest of his family shaken. Police say the hero of this story is the man’s 11-year-old son. It began Friday afternoon on Interstate 55 in Pevely and ended 30 miles away on Interstate 270 in Creve Coeur.

Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Cpl. Juston Wheetley said, two females fired from a vehicle, a white passenger vehicle, into another vehicle while traveling northbound.

Authorities say the two women had two children under the age of two in their car.

The vehicle that was fired upon was a family of six. The husband was riding in the front passenger seat.

Cpl. Wheetley said, “The male victim was struck in the leg area transported to a local hospital with what we’ve been were non-life-threatening injuries.”

One of the couple’s four children, an 11-year-old boy proved to be a strong witness. Pevely Police Chief Alan Eickhoff said, “As he was getting shot at he thinks enough to look at the license plate and memorizes the license plate of the car which enabled us to use On Star he is the actually the hero of this incident.”

Police tracked the suspects’ car to Creve Coeur with the boy’s information and by using On-Star. The women were taken into custody.

The family is from Tennessee and on vacation. They’re traveling to Kansas City. Traffic was backed up for about an hour. Cheryl Hild was stuck in it, “It seemed like a long time that why we got off to relax you know it’s stressful.”

A very stressful time for a family who’s loved one is shot while on vacation because of road rage. Katharine Foster said she avoids road rage, “I really feel it’s unnecessary because you want to get to where you’re going safely, both parties.”

Hild added, “It’s very scary you do think about it when you’re on the highway because of you hear of so many of these highway roadway things just random shootings.”

Highway patrol troopers said if you’re the victim of someone driving dangerously don’t seek revenge, call the local police let them handle it.

