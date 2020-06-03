Suspects charged after a car chase and firing shots at officers

JENNINGS, Mo. – Two men are charged after leading police on a chase and firing shots at officers. Melvin Harris, 21, and Anthony Taylor Jr., 25, are being held on $250,000 cash-only bonds.

St. Louis City officers were called to Natural Bridge Avenue and Union Road at around 2:30 am for a report of looting. That is when gunshots were fired at the officers from a maroon Chevrolet Impala.

St. Louis County Police were called to assist in the car chase on Interstate 70 to Goodfellow Avenue. Metro Air Support Unit responded to help police track the suspects.

The chase eventually ended on Esterbrook Drive in Jennings. The suspects got out of the car and tried to run. Police say that Anthony Taylor and Melvin Harris fired shots at an officer. They were both apprehended by police. A third suspect got away.

Harris was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Anthony Taylor Jr. was taken into custody.

The suspects are facing charges including assault, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest.