Suspended Missouri sheriff arrested on misdemeanor assault charge

VERSALLIES, Mo. – A central Missouri sheriff who was suspended from his duties in October was arrested during the weekend on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol reports says 49-year-old Greg Berry, of Versailles, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault. He was released on his own recognizance.

Berry was suspended as Linn Creek police chief for an incident that allegedly occurred while he was off-duty but no details have been released.

He has been chief in the Camden County town since 2016.