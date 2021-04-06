Suspicious package at St. Louis Lambert Airport disrupts traffic

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A suspicious package discovered at St. Louis Lambert Airport is disrupting MetroLink service. Metro says that passengers should expect delays up to an hour. Westbound traffic on Lambert International Boulevard is also being redirected.
An Ameren employee found the package, reported it to airport police, who reported it to St. Louis County Bomb and Arson investigators.
MetroLink light rail service is not running between Terminal One and Two. There is also no service from the North Hanley MetroLink station. Services east of the North Hanley station are unaffected by the outage.
No flight delays because of this incident yet, per airport spokesman. This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it comes into our newsroom.