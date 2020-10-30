Suspicious van tries to entice child in University City

A van similar to this photo without the trim on the bottom was reported to police because they tried to entice a child in University City Oct. 28.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – The University City Police Department is asking those in the area to be on the lookout for a suspicious van that tried to lure a child into their vehicle Wednesday.

Police say a dark green van with no trim at the bottom was seen circling the area of the 7200 block of Creveling Drive.

The van also had at least two dents on the passenger side.

It was reported that there was an older man white male and older white female in the vehicle attempting to entice a child into their van.

The child ran home and told his parents about the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211, Ext. 8010 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS.