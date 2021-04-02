Florissant standoff ends after SWAT team called to assist

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A standoff in Florissant, Missouri is over and police say the subject died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The large police presence was in the 2400 block of Allen and police say there was never any harm to the community.
Officers were trying to make contact with the homeowner this morning. They were speaking to someone at the front door when they heard a single gunshot from inside the home. The house was then evacuated of everyone except the person who fired the shot.
Police made numerous attempts to try and contact the person remaining inside the home. A robot was sent into the residence and the person’s body was found with a gun nearby.