Synchronized Santas dance in the streets to spread holiday cheer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – As 2020 prepares to take its final bow, The Hip Hop Mamas, directed by DJ Reggie of Pure Entertainment Company is spreading holiday cheer, while giving back to the community.

Dressed like Jolly Old Saint Nick, complete with full white beard Reggie and the Hip Hop Mamas turned the streets of Frontenac into a dance floor, dancing hip hop to holiday tunes.

“It is all about having fun,” said DJ Reggie. “All of the Santa’s are moms that are apart of my Hip-Hop Core workout group, and a lot of people are shocked that the Santas can break it down like that”.

The group of nine moms and Reggie captured the attention of drivers while dancing to “All I Want for Christmas Is You” played on a speaker. They also wear green jingle bell bracelets on their wrist.

This is the 10th year the group has been performing for charities throughout St. Louis and DJ Reggie says this year is special because they are raising money for University City Children’s Center.

“University City Children’s Center is a local organization that nurtures the growth and development of children, said Reggie. “And since we have gotten such a good response over the years, we decided to do something good and raise money for this amazing organization”.

The video has been seen by more than 119,00 people on Facebook since it was uploaded on Saturday.

Interview with Dj Reggie