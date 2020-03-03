T.E.H. Realty in 6 figure debt, water will be shut off at four local properties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - T.E.H. Realty has gotten some heat in recent months for not maintaining their properties or paying their bills. Four of their St. Louis properties, including Springwood, Bridgeport Crossing, Crown Manor, and Northwinds are at risk of getting their water shut off completely due to the company's 6 figure debt with Missouri American Water.

"We want to leave the water on, and that’s why we are doing this media today - to put a little bit of pressure on T.E.H. to encourage them to pay the bill. The problem is we haven’t been able to find good contacts with T.E.H. We don’t know who to go to ask them to pay the bill," said Brian Russell, a spokesperson for Missouri American Water.

Rowena Robinson has been living in Springwood Apartments for over 10 years and is fed up with the management situation, or that is, lack thereof.

"We don’t know what’s going on. They aren’t taking time out to tell us, and when we do find out something, we don’t know if it’s true or not. You know, we just don’t know anything... we don't know what else to do," said Rowena Robinson, Springwood resident.

Missouri American Water has unfortunately run out of options and so have the tenants living in T.E.H. owned properties. Missouri American Water has issued a 10-day warning to alert tenants living in the four mentioned apartment complexes that their water could be turned off as soon as Thursday, March 12. They do understand it is unfair that residents have to bear the burden of T.E.H.'s actions, but they are working with local nonprofit agencies to assist residents who will be impacted any way they can.

We are encouraging tenants of these complexes to either reach out to the United Way for general assistance or if you need any sort of legal help, Legal Services of Eastern Missouri has volunteered to step forward and help tenants with whatever legal needs they might have," said Russell.

Tenants and third party organizations involved with T.E.H. are left in a state of confusion, wondering who really is the owner.

No one has personally been able to get in contact with an owner. I personally called the emergency contact number left on leasing office as Springwood Apartments and was sent to third-party property management who could not deny or confirm who they have been in contact with. The system they use allows clients to set up an account and receive electronic notifications of complaints made by tenants with no obligation to respond. A supervisor of the third-party property management group did not deny or confirm if any responses from T.E.H. personnel have been received.

One thing is for certain, the water at these four properties will start getting shut off as soon as March 12. Missouri American Water is pleading with T.E.H. Realty owners to step forward, do the right thing, and pay their bill so that their tenants do not have to go without water.