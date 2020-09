ST. LOUIS – T-mobile is offering free internet to millions of students who might not otherwise be connected.

The program is called Project 10-million is working with schools. This is more than a $10 billion dollar initiative.

It will give free wireless hotspots, high-speed data, laptops, and tablets for free.

T-Mobile says some 50-million students are learning from home now. It says the idea is to make sure technology gaps don’t cause achievement gaps.

