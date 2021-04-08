T-Mobile looking for a rural town for a tech makeover

ST. LOUIS– T-Mobile is looking for a rural town to give a T-Mobile Hometown Techover. The contest is looking for a single town that can showcase the power of the T-Mobile 5G network and the 5G model for all other similar communities.

The contest’s entry page says you just need to upload a photo or video of your small town and tell T-Mobile what makes it special.

The techover includes goods and services for the entire community as well as individual households that adds up to more than $3 million. The prizes include:

Community Grant: A $200,000 T-Mobile Hometown Grant and consulting services from Smart Growth America

Play Ball: Little League field refurbishment including a tech upgrade and T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant support

Public Space Connectivity: An Un-carrier style upgrade to a public space like a library, community center, or town square

Access to T-Mobile Resources: Concierge enrollment in T-Mobile’s Project 10 Million and Connecting Heroes programs

The full Magenta treatment: 100 households will get free wireless service and home internet for one year, four new 5G phones and an HD TV

And last, but certainly not least, the bash of all bashes!: A FREE concert for the winning town with 18-time chart-topping, multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line

You can learn more and how to enter the T-Mobile Hometown Techover here.