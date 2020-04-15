Taco Bell is sending trucks to help feed St. Louis area medical workers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Taco Bell is sending food trucks to help feed medical workers. The Taco Truck stopped by St. Luke’s Hospital last week. They gave away hundreds of tacos to hospital workers.

Next week the Taco Trucks will be rolling out to Mercy Hospital South. They will also be helping to feed many families in need through several local schools.

The trucks anticipate feeding around 15,000 essential workers and people in need. Taco Bell says that they are doing this to help with the nationwide response to the coronavirus pandemic. They have also donated $1 million to the No Kid Hungry charity.

Do you want to help? Taco Bell customers using the drive-thru have the option to ‘round-up’ their order total to the nearest dollar. All funds raised going to No Kid Hungry.