Taco Bell now selling meal kits that will feed up to six people

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Starting today taco bell will be selling at-home taco bar kits. The taco bars come with enough food to feed a group of six.

The kits include flour tortillas, crunchy taco shells, and tortilla chips. Plus, no taco bar would be complete without seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, refried beans, diced tomatoes, nacho cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and hot sauce. the packages cost $25.

The taco bar is available for delivery or you can pick them up at some taco bell drive-thrus.