Breaking News
IL: 2,457 deaths/56,055 cases; MO: 337 deaths/7,835 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
1  of  2
Live Now
Illinois Governor holds daily coronavirus briefing Coronavirus: Facts not Fear; How is it affecting schools, sports, and travel around the world? Tune in now.

Taco Bell now selling meal kits that will feed up to six people

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Starting today taco bell will be selling at-home taco bar kits. The taco bars come with enough food to feed a group of six.

The kits include flour tortillas, crunchy taco shells, and tortilla chips. Plus, no taco bar would be complete without seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, refried beans, diced tomatoes, nacho cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and hot sauce. the packages cost $25.

The taco bar is available for delivery or you can pick them up at some taco bell drive-thrus.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News