The Arch invites you to look at the icy Mississippi from their webcams

ST. LOUIS – Although the Gateway Arch National Park is open for those who don’t mind visiting in the cold, they are inviting you to view the icy Mississippi River on their webcams from the comfort and warmth of your home Tuesday.
The Gateway Arch Park Foundation has two web cams looking down from the top of the arch, a view from the eastern and western windows.
The eastern window view shows ice flowing down the Mississippi River and Metro East while the western windows show the snow-covered downtown St. Louis.
To see the views from the top of the arch, visit archpark.org/visit/webcams.