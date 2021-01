SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois National Guard has been activated after the FBI's warning about threats to state capitals cities in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. There are 250 members of the guard in Springfield, Illinois to help people exercise their right to peacefully protest while protecting property and maintaining the safety of residents.

WCIA-TV captured images of workers boarding up the Illinois State Capitol to secure it for next week. All first floor and lower access windows are being covered. There is a Save Our State Rally planned for Saturday. Those have been routine in the months following the election.