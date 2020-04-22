Breaking News
IL: 1,565 deaths/35,108 cases; MO: 208 deaths/6,137 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Live Now
St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force holds daily briefing

Take a virtual field trip through Wonders of Wildlife while it is closed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS- The Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield, Mo has new visual learning and content for people to enjoy during the stay-at-home orders are in place.

Here are some ways you can explore the museum:

Wonders of Wildlife YouTube channel – Head there to find videos with the jellyfish and penguins; how to explore the ecosystem; Book and Beast videos and crafting videos. You can find that here www.wondersofwildlife.org/videos

Mission Conservation Phone App Game – you can learn more about that at https://wondersofwildlife.org/for-parents

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News