Take a virtual field trip through Wonders of Wildlife while it is closed

ST. LOUIS- The Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield, Mo has new visual learning and content for people to enjoy during the stay-at-home orders are in place.

Here are some ways you can explore the museum:

Wonders of Wildlife YouTube channel – Head there to find videos with the jellyfish and penguins; how to explore the ecosystem; Book and Beast videos and crafting videos. You can find that here www.wondersofwildlife.org/videos

Mission Conservation Phone App Game – you can learn more about that at https://wondersofwildlife.org/for-parents

