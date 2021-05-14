Take-home cocktails now permanent in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have passed a measure that could let people buy alcohol at more times and in more ways.
A bill given final approval Friday would make permanent a special pandemic area policy allowing restaurants to sell carry-out drinks, so long as they are sold with food and come in sealed containers.
Another provision would repeal a prohibition on the sale of alcoholic drinks before 9 a.m. Sunday.
Instead, Sundays would be no different than other days, with alcohol sales allowed between 6 a.m. and 1:30 a.m.