‘Taking such action would be reckless’- Page responds to council vote to limit power



ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page had strong words in reaction to a vote last night by the County Council. The council approved a resolution that would limit the ability of the Health Department Director to enforce public health orders without County Council approval.

“Taking such action would be reckless and would ensure COVID 19 would spread beyond the ability of our health care systems to control, more people will die,” explained Page during a morning briefing.

Page said it seems like some members of the council did not fully understand what the resolution would do if it was legally effective.

He said it would have eliminated the following critical public health policies:

Businesses would no longer be authorized to require customers to wear masks

People would no longer be required to wear masks in gyms

Occupancy limits would no longer be in place at any bus or other public place

Nobody would be required to cooperate with contact tracing or case investigations

People diagnosed with COVID-19 would no longer be required to self-isolate, limit contact with others, or seek advice from a doctor

People who are tested or who have been exposed to a positive patient would no longer be required to quarantine

Labs that process COVID tests would no longer be required to notify the county about positive tests

Nursing homes would no longer have to notify the county if an employee or resident acquired COVID-19

He maintained that county officials are making decisions based on science and the advice of public health experts, several doctors, health systems, the pandemic task force, and advice from the CDC.

Page said they come up with a consensus opinion and the public health director will issue the order.

Tuesday, health department officials shut down 4 businesses and notified one more for violating health orders.

“It’s disappointing when we have people threatening our health inspectors and pushing legislation that would compromise the health and safety of residents,” said Page.

Page was referring to pushes by state legislators like Sen. Andrew Koenig to combat what they call overarching shutdowns.

Page said if such legislation did make its way into the books, it means more people will get sick from COVID-19, more people will die.