Tanker truck involved in fatal head-on collision near Six Flags

EUREKA, Mo. – An explosion was reported after a fatal accident involving a tanker truck and another vehicle this morning near Six Flags St. Louis. The collision happened on the Old Route 66 between Six Flags and the Pacific Prison. Smoke from the truck fire could be seen from the amusement park.

The road will be closed while crews clear the area. It is not clear when Business I-44 will reopen.

We know that one person has died as a result of this accident. It is not clear i the other driver was injured in this crash.

Details are still coming into the FOX 2 newsroom. This story will be updated with the latest developments. Refresh this page for the latest update.