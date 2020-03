Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, Ill. - A tanker truck has overturned near Homer Adams Parkway at East Broadway in Alton, Illinois. The scene of the accident is at Wood River Creek. The waterway flows into the Mississippi River.

It is not clear if the tanker truck is leaking. FOX 2 reporter Jason Maxwell is at the scene. He can smell diesel fuel in the area.

One lane of Homer Adams Parkway is closed while first responder work to clear the accident.