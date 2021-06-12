Taqueria Durango reopens a year after a devastating fire

OVERLAND, Mo. – A popular authentic Mexican restaurant in Overland was forced to close unexpectedly last year after a fire. But, today Taqueria Durango reopened its doors.

A fire burned down the Durango a year ago. After being out of business. It re-opened Saturday morning making for some very happy employees and guests.

“It’s really exciting. We’ve been getting a lot of calls already messages on Facebook, on Google, Yelp, like, ‘When are you guys reopening?’ So it’s really exciting,” said Bertha Lopez.

For more than 10 years the Lopez family has run a popular authentic Mexican restaurant in Overland.

“We never expected it. We are forever going to be grateful for everybody that has come together for us,” said Bertha Lopez.

Now they’re looking to getting back to serving those who missed them the most.