ST. LOUIS – Another recall and this time on peaches.

Target and Aldi are both recalling peaches sold across the country. The fruit has been linked to a multi-state salmonella outbreak.

As of Wednesday, 68 people from nine states have been infected with the strain of salmonella with illnesses starting between June 29 and Aug. 3. No deaths have been reported.

The bagged peaches are from California’s Wawona Packing Company