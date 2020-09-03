Target’s car seat trade-in event happening this month

ST. LOUIS – Dates for the next Target Car Seat Trade-In program have been announced.

The event will be back for two weeks from September 13 through the 26.

Upgrading your kiddo’s car seat is easy all you have to do is bring your current car seat to guest services and a staff member will give you a coupon for 20 percent off any new car seat, stroller or baby gear.

All types of car seats will be excepted for trade-in, including ones that are expired or damaged. The program recycles those old car seats so far 14. 4 million pound off car seats have been recycled.